Revolution Populi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $281,091.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $44.56 million and $281,091.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 129% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00066514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00994654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.83 or 0.10926825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00085804 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.