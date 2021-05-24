Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.07 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,618 shares of company stock worth $1,939,498 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

