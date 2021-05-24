Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $544,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Moody’s by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $5,788,253. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $328.88 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

