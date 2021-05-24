Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

