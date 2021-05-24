Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Delta Air Lines worth $50,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

