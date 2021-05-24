Rhumbline Advisers Has $40.38 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,146 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $40,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of HIG opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

