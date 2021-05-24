Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $48,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

