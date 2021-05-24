Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of RIOT opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Riot Blockchain by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 81.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

