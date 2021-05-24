Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.52. 255,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock valued at $555,164,524. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

