Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,906.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.45. The stock had a trading volume of 61,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,888. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.