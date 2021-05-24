Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.21. 553,299 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

