Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.00

May 24th, 2021

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.98, with a volume of 280991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.16.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $116,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Himension Fund bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $21,672,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

