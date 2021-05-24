Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.22. Rocky Brands posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $376.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

