Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Roku posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,971 shares of company stock worth $79,561,748. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $16.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.22. 3,442,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.82. Roku has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

