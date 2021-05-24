Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 516.30 ($6.75).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG stock traded up GBX 23.64 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 550.04 ($7.19). The company had a trading volume of 3,057,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 505.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 418.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 553.99 ($7.24). The company has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 249.82.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.