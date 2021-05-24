Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$33.49 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$14.37 and a 52 week high of C$33.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUS shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,465.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

