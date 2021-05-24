SafePal Tops One Day Volume of $17.75 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, SafePal has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $119.65 million and $17.75 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00098435 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002498 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004473 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002578 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

