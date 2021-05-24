Safestay (LON:SSTY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

SSTY traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 24 ($0.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25. The firm has a market cap of £15.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.16. Safestay has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

Get Safestay alerts:

In other Safestay news, insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of Safestay stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.