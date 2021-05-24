SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.13.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,978. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,664 shares of company stock worth $3,848,459. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.