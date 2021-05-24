Sam Eaton Sells 4,060 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.93. 495,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -259.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

