Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAXPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $23.88 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $25.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

