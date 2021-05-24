Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SSL opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.