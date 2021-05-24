Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,847,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.68. 477,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

