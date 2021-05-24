Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,790,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

