Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,916 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.78% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $69,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,085. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05.

