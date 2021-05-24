Scotiabank Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$22.50

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.80.

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$17.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$645.77 million and a PE ratio of -10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.01.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

