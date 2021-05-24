Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

