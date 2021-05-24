Seigniorage Shares Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54,438.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $941,325.90 and $54,438.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 58.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00394787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00182225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003497 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.69 or 0.00823093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

