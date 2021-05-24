Shadows (DOWS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $746,445.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $746,445.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 43.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.50 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.90 or 0.10968016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00086238 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.