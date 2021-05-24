SharedStake Reaches Market Cap of $771,813.85 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, SharedStake has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $771,813.85 and $275,890.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00013169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00369377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00183621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003665 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00866247 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

