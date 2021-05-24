Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Increased to C$0.60 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on S. TD Securities upped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.49.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

