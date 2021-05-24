Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NYSE FOUR opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.86.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,597,620 shares of company stock worth $329,793,246. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

