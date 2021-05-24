Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,046 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.99% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

