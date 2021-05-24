Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $267.12 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $204.20 and a 52 week high of $269.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

