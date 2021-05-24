Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

VV stock opened at $193.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average is $180.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $135.58 and a twelve month high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

