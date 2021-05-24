Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,049 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

