Sigma Planning Corp Sells 41,215 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,215 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in CSX by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 1,560.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 271,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 254,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.