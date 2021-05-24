Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.44.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

