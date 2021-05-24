Signata (SATA) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Signata has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market cap of $2.85 million and $45,904.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.31 or 0.00986635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.26 or 0.10393533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00085394 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,472,884 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

