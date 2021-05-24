Simmons Bank Lowers Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Progyny stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.74 and a beta of 1.82. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $2,660,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,639,556.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,818 shares of company stock valued at $23,029,808. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

