Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Achieves Market Cap of $340,280.57

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $340,280.57 and approximately $122.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,818,851 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

