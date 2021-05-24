SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC. (OMIC) Announces May 28th IPO

SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC. (OMIC) plans to raise $178 million in an IPO on Friday, May 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,500,000 shares at $20.00-$22.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $1.4 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Cowen and UBS Investment Bank served as the underwriters for the IPO.

SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. We are a life science technology company that is leveraging novel next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. We developed a unique and proprietary NGS technology, which we refer to as our Sequencing Engine. This Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development and our core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and scale. We are currently developing two integrated solutions that are purpose built to target specific applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first integrated solution is targeted at the NGS market and comprises an instrument (the G4 Instrument) and an associated menu of consumable kits, which we refer to collectively as our G4 Integrated Solution. The G4 Instrument is a benchtop next generation sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate genetic sequencing results. The integrated purpose built kits that run on the G4 Instrument address specific applications in fast-growing markets, including oncology and immune profiling. We have completed our beta pilot program (which is our first external third-party evaluation) and anticipate initiating an early access program followed by a commercial launch of the G4 Integrated Solution by the end of 2021, with intentions for units to ship in the first half of 2022. Our second integrated solution in development comprises an instrument (the PX Instrument) and an associated menu of consumable kits, which we refer to collectively as our PX Integrated Solution. Leveraging sequencing as a universal readout, the PX Integrated Solution combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. We anticipate commercial launch of the PX Integrated Solution in 2023. “.

SINGULAR GENOMICS SYSTEMS, INC. was founded in 2016 and has 138 employees. The company is located at 10931 N. Torrey Pines Road Suite #100 La Jolla, CA 92037 and can be reached via phone at (858) 333-7830 or on the web at http://www.singulargenomics.com/.

