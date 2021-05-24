SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

SiTime stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.72 and a beta of 0.54. SiTime has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $304,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,790 shares of company stock worth $1,340,614 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

