SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

