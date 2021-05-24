Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 101,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $74,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE SKX opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,576 shares of company stock worth $20,569,897. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

