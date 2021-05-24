SKY (LON:SKY) Shares Up 0.1%

Sky plc (LON:SKY) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($22.58) and last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($22.57). 75,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,574,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,726 ($22.55).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,727.50.

SKY Company Profile (LON:SKY)

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

