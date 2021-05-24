Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 70.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 489,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 202,583 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 918.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,336,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 294,900 shares during the period. CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 342.6% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 577,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,853 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of WORK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.