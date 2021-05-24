Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $764,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $1,151,761. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BCC opened at $65.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

