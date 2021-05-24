Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 25,585 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,585 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

