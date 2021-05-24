Smith Asset Management Group LP Trims Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

MTZ stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders sold a total of 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

